Sheffield United: Blades beat-off competition to sign promising youngsters for academy
Sheffield United beat-off competition from rival clubs to the signatures of two promising youngsters for their academy.
Tuesday, 15th October 2019, 11:21 am
Updated
Tuesday, 15th October 2019, 23:04 pm
Callum Gribbin and Ta'Shae Andall-Gibbons have officially joined United's development squad after signing deals until the end of the season.
Former Manchester United youngster Gribbin impressed during a trial period with United’s U23s whilst highly-rated Andall-Gibbons arrives from Rising Ballers Academy.
Academy manager Jack Lester said: "We are delighted to add Callum and Ta'Shae to the group and we're confident we can further their development in the coming months.
"We've had to move quickly to secure the signatures of both boys as there was interest in them from elsewhere, but luckily for us they saw their immediate futures here and now we want to work hard to improve them as players."