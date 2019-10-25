Sheffield United: Blades are ordered not to become fall-girls after fine start to the season
Sheffield United Women have been warned not to become responsible for kickstarting Charlton Athletic's season ahead of their FA Championship encounter at the Olympic Legacy Park.
United enter the match second in the table and searching for their 12th win in only 13 league outings. Although the visitors from London are bottom and without a win since the beginning of the campaign, Carla Ward is convinced results do not reflect the talent at the Londoners' disposal.
"Charlton come into this game having suffered a poor start, however I don't think that feels like the story," the United manager said. ""Having watched them in previous games they're showing they have a lot of quality and I'm sure a run of results is not too far away, we are just hoping it's not this weekend."
United will begin Sunday's fixture (kick-off 2pm) as favourites. But an analysis of Charlton's results suggest patience could be a virtue. Despite failing to score this term, Riteesh Mishra's players have conceded only eight goals; the same number as United.