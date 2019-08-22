Sheffield United: Billy Sharp reveals he'd like to manage Blades one day in future
Sheffield United legend Billy Sharp admits he'd like the chance to manage his beloved Blades one day in the future.
The Blades skipper made the admission despite revealing he is not looking at hanging up the boots just yet, after a goalscoring start to life in the Premier League on the opening day at Bournemouth.
Speaking on Kitlocker’s ‘Chatting Kit’ podcast recently, Sharp revealed his plans to snub a move down the leagues when his United career does eventually end … in favour of playing over-35s football with his mates.
And, on the subject of his future after his playing days do end, Sharp said: "I've done by UEFA 'B' [coaching badge] and just have a few bits of paperwork to hopefully pass.
"I'd like to manage Sheffield United, I can't lie.
"I saw I was 40/1 to get the Doncaster Rovers job a few years ago, but that's a bit soon!
"But if the chance was there, I'd give it a go."
Sharp, however, doesn't see himself as a player/manager: "I don't think you can be anymore," he said. "These days, you need to be one or the other."