Sheffield United: Billy Sharp looks back on the proudest moment of his career

Sheffield United's Billy Sharp (right) celebrates : Mark Kerton/PA Wire.

After being summoned from the bench during the closing stages, Sharp cancelled-out Chris Mepham's opener for the hosts by converting from close range following a scramble in the penalty area.

Despite entering the game as the highest scoring player England's leading four divisions this century, Sharp had never before scored at the highest level, having endured a frustrating spell with Southampton seven years earlier.

"That goal has to be the top of my career, I think," Sharp, a lifelong United supporter, said. "To score in the Premier league is a proud moment for me and my family.

"I had to wait a long time since my last Premier League game but I am glad to have my first in the Premier league and that it came with Sheffield United.

"It is one I will never forget. No one can take that away from me now, or from us."

After securing automatic promotion from the Championship last term, United were making their first appearance in the competition since 2007 when they locked horns with Eddie Howe's side at The Vitality Stadium. Despite making encouraging start - David McGoldrick forcing a fine save from former United youngster Aaron Ramsdale during the opening seconds - they fell behind midway through the second period when Mepham prodded home.

But United, who started with new signing Callum Robinson in attack, drew level when Sharp netted for the 90th time since beginning his third spell at Bramall Lane in 2015.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wilder's side now return to action against Crystal Palace this weekend, before contesting the second of back to back home games when Leicester City visit South Yorkshire later this month.

"I have been telling the lads that the biggest part of our character is no fear," Sharp said. "Yes, we will have bad days and a bad couple of weeks.

"But that is the time when we look back to things like the opening day and see we can come back from a goal down and get something.

"As a group, we learned a lot from having a right good go and not feeling sorry for ourselves. And grabbing something out of the game."

"I was disappointed not to start. He (Wilder) knows that," Sharp added. "We do have five good strikers at the club now and I do believe it will chop and change.