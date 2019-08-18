Sheffield United: Billy Sharp back on the bench - team news for Blades as they take on Crystal Palace at Bramall Lane
Sheffield United named an unchanged side for today’s clash against Crystal Palace at Bramall Lane.
Chris Wilder sends out the same side which drew 1-1 at Bournemouth last weekend, meaning goalscorer that day Billy Sharp will be on the bench again.
The substitutes are also the same as at the Vitality Stadium.
For the visitors, Wilf Zaha starts while Jeff Schlupp, a former United target, returns to the bench.
Blades: Henderson, Baldock, Stevens, Fleck, O'Connell, Basham, Lundstram, Robinson, Norwood, McGoldrick.Subs: Moore, L. Freeman, McBurnie, Sharp, Jagielka, Osborn, Bešić.
Palace: Guaita, Ward, Dann, Kelly, Van Aanholt, Meyer, Milivojevic, McArthur, Zaha, Townsend, Benteke. Subs: Hennessey, Kouyaté, Ayew, Wickham, McCarthy, Schlupp, Cahill.