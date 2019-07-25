Sheffield United: Ben Osborn edges closer to Bramall Lane as talks with another target progress
Ben Osborn is poised to become Sheffield United's sixth summer signing after Nottingham Forest reluctantly sanctioned the midfielder's departure.
Osborn, aged 24, was the subject of a revised bid from Chris Wilder's side earlier this week after directors at the City Ground rejected an earlier offer.
Although United are not believed to have significantly raised their valuation of a player who has scored 16 goals in 230 senior appearances, sources close to the negotiation process reported last night that a willingness to adjust some of the associated add-ons has prompted Forest's change of heart. As The Star revealed earlier this month, Osborn also expressed a desire to meet with Wilder after being attracted by the prospect of Premier League football.
With the former Emgland youth international expected to be unveiled shortly - possibly before Saturday's friendly against Barnsley - United can now turn their attention to pursuing some of the other targets on Wilder's wanted list.
After securing the signatures of Phil Jagielka, Luke Freeman, Callum Robinson, Ravel Morrison and Lys Mousset - the latter for a club record fee of nearly £10m - the 51-year-old is set to redouble his efforts to prise Oli McBurnie away from Swansea City before August 10th's visit to AFC Bournemouth. United are also confident of securing Dean Henderson's services. The goalkeeper helped them win promotion from the Championship last term, after arriving on loan from Manchester United, and has spoken openly about his desire to return.
Osborn, who progressed through Forest's youth system following a spell with their arch-rivals Derby County, made his debut aginst Ipswich Town in March 2014. He was named Forest's player of the season at the end of the 2017/18 campaign.