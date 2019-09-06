Sheffield United: Belgians carry out threat by lodging Michael Verrips complaint
Sheffield United have found themselves at the centre of a FIFA investigation after KV Mechelen carried out their threat to challenge the circumstances behind Michael Verrips' move to Bramall Lane.
Officials in Switzerland, where the governing body is based, confirmed they are receipt of a complaint from the Belgian club after being contacted by The Star last night.
Verrips joined United on a free transfer earlier this summer, claiming his contract at the AFAS-stadion Achter de Kazerne had been rendered null and void when Mechelen were removed from the Europa League following a match-fixing investigation. Although they are understood to have no issue with United, Verrips' former employers say the goalkeeper "unilaterally broke his agreement" before being unveiled by Chris Wilder's side.
"We can confirm that FIFA has received a claim lodged by the Belgian club against the player Michael Verrips, which is currently being analysed by FIFA," a spokesperson for the organisation said.
United took legal advice before handing Verrips a four year contract last month. Aged 22, his presence provides Wilder with some long-term security in a key position given that Dean Henderson, United's present number one, is on loan from Manchester United. Although Simon Moore has deputised for Henderson in the Premier League, Verrips was named on the bench when Wilder's team beat Blackburn Rovers in the Carabao Cup last month.
Capped by the Netherlands at youth and under-20 level, Verrips started his career at FC Twente before arriving at Mechelen via MVV Maastricht and Sparta Rotterdam.