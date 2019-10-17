Sheffield United: Belgian club KV Mechelen demand compensation for goalkeeper Michael Verrips after Dutch goalkeeper tore-up his contract to join Premier League Blades
A director of KV Mechelen has confirmed that the Belgian club are seeking compensation from Sheffield United after goalkeeper Michael Verrips tore up his contract at Achter de Kazerne before joining Chris Wilder’s Blades.
Verrips claimed his contract with Mechelen was effectively null and void after they became embroiled in a match-fixing scandal, and was subsequently unveiled as a Blades player on a four-year deal on deadline day of the last transfer window.
Although United have not commented publicly on the matter, The Star understands they sought expert opinion on the matter before processing the 22-year-old's deal. Discussions with Mechelen officials also took place before Verrips was unveiled as a Blade, although a statement published on Mechelen's official website insisted that no agreement was reached.
Mechelen then followed through with their threat to complain to FIFA over the deal and director Dieter Penninckx was quoted in Sport/Foot magazine insisting that his club are seeking compensation.
“We think, from what is currently on the table, that all parties will discuss,” he said.
“I will not reveal all the legal details, but we feel very strongly. We must find a solution that is acceptable to everyone.
“Michael has delivered a great season, and we want to be compensated.
“Why could Verrips leave for free when it was thanks to our club that he left anonymity to reach a certain level?
“The amount of compensation cannot be zero.“