Sheffield United: A behind the scenes look at the battle for control of Bramall Lane

HRH Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Kevin McCabe © BLADES SPORTS PHOTOGRAPHY

But possibly the most significant twist in the story of the battle for control of Sheffield United took place in Whitehall, a short stroll away from Downing Street and, perhaps fittingly, the Old War Office building.

It was there, in the lobby of the Corinthia Hotel, one of the most prestigious residences in London, where Kevin McCabe and HRH Prince Abdullah bin Musa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud are believed to have met in a bid to reconcile their differences and prevent the matter reaching the High Court. And when they failed to cement a compromise, before subsequently tabling rival takeover bids, it set in motion to chain of events which yesterday ended with Prince Abdullah seizing power for £5m. That is the sum McCabe offered when his was launched.

Mr Justice Fancourt's verdict, following a three week hearing in the capital earlier this summer, potentially marks the end of McCabe's long and eventful dynasty in the boardroom at Bramall Lane. It also, given the judge's comments on some of the evidence he was presented with, makes uncomfortable reading for many of those involved. One witness was described as "implacable". But another, Mr Justice Fancourt noted in his 138 page long report, was quoted as giving "an extraordinary performance in the witness box."

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unless McCabe chooses to appeal the ruling - his lawyers have until early November to decide - the upshot is that Prince Abdullah will now lead United into what, everyone concerned in this long and painful saga, will hope is sustained and successful period of Premier League football.

More details on his plans are expected to be forthcoming later this week - with a fans' forum now scheduled for Thursday night - when manager Chris Wilder and Steve Bettis, his friend and United's chief executive officer, are among those set to be present.

Prince Abdullah released a statement, outlining his commitment to further investment and "bringing best practices" behind the scenes when the decision was announced.

"Finally, as this new day dawns...it is only proper that we reflect on the great traditions of this club," it continued. "We must never forget that we are only the custodians of these traditions for the time being. No owner, director, coach or player is bigger...but together with the fans, we all share the common desire to make the club even greater. I'm humbled to be a part of this enterprise and to join with you in our common endeavor." McCabe, by contrast, was described as being 'heartbroken' in a text released via a public relations company.

HRH Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud © BLADES SPORTS PHOTOGRAPHY

The problems between the two first became public knowledge 20 months ago, when it emerged McCabe had launched an attempt to buy back the 50 per cent stake he had effectively gifted Prince Abdullah five years earlier in United's parent company Blades Leisure Limited (BLL), receiving an initial £10m in financial guarantees as a result.

But the relationship had actually become strained much earlier, with McCabe frustrated by what he perceived as his business partner's failure to become more involved in the running of the team while Prince Abdullah and his associate Yusef Giansiracusa, court documents reveal, resented what they saw as the Scarborough based property magnate's desire to dominate its affairs.

Emails, considered by Mr Justice Fancourt, contained "some strong, excessively hurtful language", he later remarked. What started as a difference of opinion about how United should be funded and governed had become personal.

Under the terms of the agreement which facilitated Prince Abdullah's arrival, his decision to match McCabe offer should have paved the way for a transfer of ownership. But when it emerged that the company he uses to control his interests in BLL had deposited shares with another, named UTB 2018, the two parties positions became increasingly entrenched. McCabe, viewing this as an attempt by Prince Abdullah to wriggle out of buying United's property holdings, refused to process the deal. Anyone owning 75 per cent or more of BLL, the original agreement stipulated, were compelled to purchase these sites. But the creation of UTB 2018 meant UTB had not crossed this threshold. Prince Abdullah has now been given until next summer to acquire these from McCabe, who leases them back to United at what one of his closest confidants says is a "favourable" rate. Their stadium, for example, is thought to cost United around £250,000 per annum a year-and-a-half ago. The Steelphalt Academy, at the last time of asking, around a quarter of this amount. The property, The Star was told at that time, had been separated from the club before Prince Abdullah's appointment to try and make it more attractive to potential investors.

The Corinthia Hotel

When McCabe and Prince Abdullah were unable to reconcile their differences, what proved to be a remarkable hearing began. It prompted accusations of bribery and underhand behaviour which were later dismissed by Mr Justice Fancourt. But throughout the mud-slinging, some fascinating commentary also emerged.

The Qatari Investment Fund and Sela Sports, a Saudi broadcasting company, had both been involved in talks about backing United. So to had Saleh Mohammed bin Laden; a legitimate businessman who has supported a variety of well-known projects across the globe but whose now deceased relative, Osama, meant the discussions provoked a storm of headlines.

McCabe has made no secret of his disappointment with Mr Justice Fancourt's ruling, as his spokesperson confirmed in a lengthy statement.

"Kevin McCabe is bitterly disappointed with the outcome of today’s judgment," it read. "He has supported Sheffield United through thick and thin going back to the 1950s and wishes nothing more than success for the club, its supporters and the many staff employed by it.

Kevin McCabe: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

"The McCabe family have invested more than £100m into the football club over the years, and the Judge’s warm tribute to Kevin McCabe’s generosity in this regard was extremely welcome. Kevin McCabe has been the longest serving director and/or owner of Sheffield United in the history of the club. For the McCabe family to have lost their connection with the football club in this manner and by way of this judgment is simply heart breaking."

Within hours, the fall-out had begun with United legend Tony Currie announcing he would be stepping down as a director in reponse to the outcome of June's hearing. The former England international, who has a stand named after him at Bramall Lane, is a close ally of McCabe and also made his displeasure at Mr Justice Fancourt's ruling known.

Intriguingly, however, a group of North American businesspeople are known to remain interested in acquiring United. ALK Capital, an investment vehicle fronted by former Real Salt Lake president and financial expert Alan Pace, held talks with McCabe about purchasing United during the dying embers of his partnership with Prince Abdullah. Staff working at Bramall Lane report how members of the consortium have been regular visitors to the ground in recent months, noting how various departments of the club operate and undertaking in-depth research.

It remains to be seen if Prince Abdullah encourages ALK's involvement or pursues other avenues, with at least one influential figure from Saudi Arabia thought to have recently attended a United fixture. Indeed, there has been unconfirmed speculation in the region's media that government officials from the country are actively encouraging wealthy compatriots to invest in overseas sports. But sources close to ALK have indicated their will press ahead with their plans, potentially inviting Prince Abdullah to hold discussions with them in the not-so-distant future.

Wilder, whose squad has shrugged-off the uncertainty to twice win promotion in three seasons, is expected to be asked for his thoughts on the situation when he meets fans later this week. But his focus will remain on Saturday's trip to Everton, where United hope to build upon their solid start to the campaign.

Sheffield United's home, Bramall Lane: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

Chris Wilder: Simon Bellis/Sportimage