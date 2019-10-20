Sheffield United: 'Beating Arsenal could turbo-charge our season'

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder: Ian Walton/PA Wire.

Despite making an encouraging start to the campaign - United entered the international break as the highest of the three newly promoted clubs - only Watford and Southampton have worse records at home since Premier League football resumed in August.

It is a situation Wilder concedes his squad must address or risk undermining the progress they have made during the opening eight games, with Crystal Palace the only visiting side to lose in South Yorkshire this term.

"Our away record has been better in terms of points," Wilder said. "But I believe all our home performances have been good. We have to add the goals, yes, that pick us points up. But we also have to take care of both boxes. We understand, to have a successful season, that we have to pick up points at Bramall Lane."

As Wilder conceded, United have been more effective on the road in recent months, with two thirds of the points they have accumulated coming away from home. Arsenal, who began preparing for the trip north in third, are strong at the Emirates Stadium but less effective on their travels. Despite outlining plans to try and exploit the defensive vulnerability of the visitors, Wilder warned United must still be mindful of the attacking threat Unai Emery's men pose tomorrow night.

"Third in the division, and yet again another fantastic manager that's been successful," he said. "Yet again, it's another brilliant fixture for us. For me, every Premier League game is an event and an experience.

"Performance levels have to be high at this level. We believe we can, pick up something from the game. But we also understand the threats and the power a fantastic team like Arsenal possess."