Sheffield United: Bayern Munich veteran Franck Ribery speaks out for first time since bizarre Blades link
Bayern Munich legend Franck Ribery has publicly discussed his plans for the upcoming season, following last week’s report from Germany linking him with a sensational move to Sheffield United.
While the Blades’ new Premier League status certainly means they could attract a higher calibre of player, eyebrows were raised by fans and pundits alike when German outlet Kicker claimed Ribery could make a summer switch to Bramall Lane.
Speaking to French outlet L’Equipe, the 36-year-old gave an insight into his next career move, as he prepares to leave Bayern Munich after a highly successful 12 seasons spent in Bavaria. He said: “I’m still hungry and I think I can still give things.
“As long as I think that I have a high level in my head and legs, I’ll go for it. I’ll never cheat. I can still play for a big club. I want to play for two more seasons.”
By the sounds of things Ribery is intent on joining another elite club on a similar level to Die Roten, with the allure of European cup competitions still clearly a big factor in determining his next move.
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
Discussing whether he’d be looking for one last hefty payday, perhaps with a big money move to China or the USA, the 2012/13 Champions League winner claimed: “I’ll have money everywhere, but I want the challenge.
“I think I can still handle a great challenge. When I arrived, Bayern were sitting at 14th place in the Bundesliga and weren’t in the Champions League. Twelve years later, I left with 23 titles.”
While Ribery is perhaps beyond United’s reach, they are believed to be working hard on securing new signings for the 2019/20 season, with a striker and an attacking midfielder among the players Chris Wilder is looking to recruit.