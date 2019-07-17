Sheffield United: As The Blades prepare to break their transfer record again, attention turns to the next player on Chris Wilder's wanted list
Sheffield United will continue to pursue Swansea City's Oli McBurnie, despite being poised to break their transfer record for the third time this summer by signing his fellow centre-forward Lys Mousset.
AFC Bournemouth have reportedly accepted an offer from United, believed to be in the region of £9m, for Mousset following talks between the two clubs earlier this week.
But the Frenchman's arrival would not mark the end of Chris Wilder's interest in McBurnie who has described himself as "flattered" by the 51-year-old's determination to acquire his services.
Indeed, encouraged by the player's refusal to offer a cast iron guarantee he will remain at the Liberty Stadium next term, United are expected to continue testing City's resolve to retain McBurnie ahead of the new Premier League campaign.
Speaking ahead of Saturday's friendly against Northampton Town, Wilder insisted he is only pursuing targets who have been thoroughly researched as his squad prepares for top-flight football. McBurnie first appeared on United's radar two seasons ago, but City refused to sell when they were relegated to the Championship.
"Everyone we're looking at, we've been looking at for some time," Wilder, who is also an admirer of Nottingham Forest midfielder Ben Osborn, said. "It's not a scattergun approach. We know what these lads are about, on and off the pitch."
Mousset, aged 23, has spent the past three seasons at the Vitality Stadium after leaving Le Havre, where he scored 14 goals in 36 outings.
Although starts under Eddie Howe have proved difficult to come by, the former under-21 international has been a regular member of Bournemouth's matchday squad and was on target against Arsenal last term.
United began their latest recruitment drive by prising Luke Freeman away from Queens Park Rangers before making Callum Robinson, previously of Preston North End, their most expensive purchase to date. Defender Phil Jagielka and Ravel Morrison have also arrived on free transfers.