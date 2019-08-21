Sheffield United are well below the Premier League average for foreign players - how Chris Wilder’s squad compares to Liverpool, Manchester United and other Premier League rivals
The percentage of foreign players in the Premier League stands at 66.6%.
By Joel Sked
Wednesday, 21 August, 2019, 13:48
But how do Sheffield United compare to their Premier League rivals? Chris Wilder is built a largely domestic squad yet how will it fare in the cosmopolitan Premier League. Click and scroll through to find out. (Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish players are deemed foreign).