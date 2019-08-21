.

Sheffield United are well below the Premier League average for foreign players - how Chris Wilder’s squad compares to Liverpool, Manchester United and other Premier League rivals

The percentage of foreign players in the Premier League stands at 66.6%.

By Joel Sked
Wednesday, 21 August, 2019, 13:48

But how do Sheffield United compare to their Premier League rivals? Chris Wilder is built a largely domestic squad yet how will it fare in the cosmopolitan Premier League. Click and scroll through to find out. (Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish players are deemed foreign).

1. Watford - 26

76.5 per cent

2. Chelsea - 24

77.4 per cent.

3. Leicester City - 22

71 per cent

4. Arsenal - 21

77.8 per cent

