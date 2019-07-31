Sheffield United: Appointment to parent company board
Prince Musaad Bin Khalid Bin Musaad Bin Abdulrahman Al Saud has become a director of Sheffield United's parent company.
The Saudi Arabian, aged 26, joined the board of Blades Leisure Limited yesterday, according to documents filed with Companies House.
The appointment comes as a judge prepares to rule if Kevin McCabe or his fellow co-owner HRH Prince Abdullah bin Musa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud controls the newly promoted Premier League club. The two men, who both hold 50 per cent stakes in BLL, launched rival takeover bids at the beginning of last year when their business relationship collapsed and recently faced each other at the High Court in London.
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
McCabe, his eldest son Scott, John Burnley and Jeremy Tutton are also BLL directors, together with Jan Van Winckel, Joseph Giansiracusa and Prince Abdullah himself.