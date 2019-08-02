Sheffield United: Another new signing could soon be on the way
Despite signing eight new players since winning promotion last term, Chris Wilder has confirmed Sheffield United are still active in the transfer market as they prepare for their return to Premier League football.
Speaking after his squad concluded its pre-season programme with a visit to Stade de Reims, United's manager admitted he hopes to complete one more piece of business before next weekend's game against AFC Bournemouth.
As The Star revealed earlier this month, another midfielder tops Wilder's shopping list ahead of next week's deadline.
"Yes, we're still hoping to do a little bit more," he acknowledged. "We're out there, looking and trying. You can never say for definite, that's impossible in this business, but we're confident we can get something across the line and sorted."
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
Oli McBurnie, who became the most expensive player in United's history when he left Swansea City on Thursday, appeared as a second-half substitute in Reims while Ravel Morrison, Luke Freeman, Phil Jagielka and Ben Osborn were also introduced after the interval. McBurnie, who cost an initial £17m, is one of three forwards recruited by Wilder after he led United back to the top-flight following a 12 year absence.
One of those, former Preston North End striker Callum Robinson, was on target at the Stade Auguste-Delaune. But goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who has returned to South Yorkshire on loan from Manchester United, was powerless to prevent David Guion's side scoring three goals in reply. Lys Mousset, previously of Bournemouth, missed the trip to France to work on his fitness.
"We've done a lot up front," Wilder said. "We're okay there I feel, and we're very pleased with what we've done."