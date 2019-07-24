Sheffield United: Another loan move for Blades outcast Nathan Thomas... THREE weeks after joining Gillingham

Nathan Thomas celebrates after scoring the winner in the FA Cup at Ipswich

The Gills agreed to terminate Thomas’ loan after he and his family struggled to settle in the area. Thomas bagged four goals in 16 games for Carlisle last season, and manager Steven Pressley was delighted to see him return.

"He was one of my main targets and we were obviously disappointed when he initially went to Gillingham,” he said.

"His agent contacted me about 10 days ago to inform me that Nathan and his family hadn't quite settled in the area, and he asked if we would still consider taking him in. Of course the answer was yes to that.

"We're delighted that we've got it over the line because he's a really exciting player. He has the qualities I want but he knows that I feel there are certain aspects of his game, and this includes his fitness, which need to be improved upon.

"That's something I spoke to him in great detail about before the end of last season and that's why I was disappointed when I didn't get the chance to get a full pre-season into him.

"I'm aware that he hasn't quite had a full pre-season, it's been a little bit mixed for him, and he's under no illusions that he'll be worked hard when he gets here.

"I've told him that he has to be fully committed to what we're doing and his response told me that this is a place he wants to come to, and that's obviously really good to hear.

"Nathan is a really likeable person and everybody at this club wants him to do well. He can be a match winner at League Two level and it's now over to him to show us that."

Gillingham boss Steve Evans said: “His family were not in a good place in terms of being away from their relatives and close ones, especially with a young child.

“We have to listen, as a manager you have a responsibility to your players. It's a decision we had to make and we wish him every success.