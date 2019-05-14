Sheffield United: Another award! More reason for Chris Wilder to celebrate
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has been named Manager of the Year by his peers.
The Blades boss pipped Norwich City’s Daniel Farke to the Championship prize, handed over at the League Managers Association Awards in London on Tuesday night.
And he fiollowed that up by being named overall Manager of the Year.
The award is considered the most prestigious as it is voted for by other managers. Wilder was also the only manager to take an award on the night having not won his respective division.
The LMA League One manager Of The year award went to Luton's Mick Harford, who stepped down from his caretaker role at the end of the season with Graeme Jones now set to take charge.
Danny Cowley collected the League Two award after Lincoln claimed the title with 85 points.
The Premier League Manager of the Year award went to Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.