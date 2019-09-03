Sheffield United and Chelsea fans noticed this classy gesture from Mo Besic before Stamford Bridge draw
Sheffield United continued their impressive start to life in the Premier League on Saturday with a hard-earned draw away at Chelsea.
After a sloppy first half at Stamford Bridge, which saw the Blades trail by two goals, Chris Wilder riled his team to inspire a famous comeback.
An early goal from Callum Robinson and a late Kurt Zouma own goal took the Blades level on points with Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspure and Chelsea.
The travelling fans were rightly impressed with what they saw in the second 45 minutes at the Bridge but also noticed a moment of magic before it.
During the warm up, Sheffield United new signing Mo Besic accidentally struck a Chelsea fan with a loose ball.
Despite the intensity of the warm up, Besic made a point and running to the fan in the stands to make sure they were unharmed.
Besic’s classy gesture did not go unnoticed, earning him a round of applause from both sets of fans.
And, following the match, Lys Mousset donated his shirt to a fan he had accidentally struck after coming on as a substitute.
One fan tweeted: “Mo Besic accidentally struck a Chelsea fan in the crowd with a loose ball during the warm up, He instantly runs over and goes up the steps in the stand to apologise and check if he’s okay and gets a round of applause from both sets of fans! The class!”
Another replied: “It was during the match, moooose had a shot it was deflected for a corner and hit a guy in the throat/chin area stood just to the right of the post. The guy looked in some distress but was ok a few mins after, then Moooose came up after the match and threw his shirt to him.”