Sheffield United: All you need to know about Stade de Reims
Sheffield United will complete their preparations for the new Premier League season with a visit to Stade de Reims early next month.
The match, which takes place on August 3rd (kick-off 5.30pm CET), pits Chris Wilder's team against a side which finished eighth in Ligue 1 last term.
Managed by David Guion, the former Lille defender, Les rouges et blancs as they are known in France boast a cosmopolitan squad containing 13 different nationalities. New signing Predrag Rajković travelled to the World Cup with Serbia 13th months ago while Suk Hyun-jun and Arbër Zeneli have been capped by South Korea and Kosovo respectively.
Based at Stade Auguste Delaune, a 21.029 capacity venue which staged games at the recent Women's World Cup, Stade de Reims were known as Société Sportive du Parc Pommery when they were founded in 1910. They adopted their current name 21 years later, etching it into French football history when greats such as Just Fontaine, Roger Marche and Raymond Kopa helped Les Bleus reach the semi-finals of the 1958 World Cup, losing to eventual winners Brazil in the semi-finals.
Six time national champions, Stade de Reims were promoted back to the highest level of their domestic game in April 2018 following two seasons in the second tier. Victories over the likes of Paris St Germain, Lyon and Marseille helped them finish in the top half of the table earlier this year.
Guion, who was appointed in May 2017, counts Carlos Bianchi and Luis Fernández among his predecessors.
United play their penultimate friendly ahead of August 10th’s trip to AFC Bournemouth at Barnsley tomorrow. Wilder’s side beat Chesterfield earlier this week, following meetings with Real Betis, Burton Albion and Northampton Town.