Sheffield United advertise jobs for its Meadowhall store and these are the wages

It’s been an incredible season so far for the Blades with Chris Wilder’s side sitting pretty at 6th in the Premier League table.

And Sheffield United fans have another reason to smile with the club announcing earlier this week that they will open a new store in the shopping centre.

The club’s head of retail, Lisa Crossland, said: "The new store will be located in the Gallery, just off the Meadowhall High Street, and will stock Sheffield United club merchandise, including home and away replica kits, a great collection of branded fashion, training wear, as well as a comprehensive range of gifts and souvenirs.”

Sheffield United opening new Meadowhall store

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Sheffield United said they are now looking to recruit experienced retail staff to join the team.

The club are looking for an assistant store manager, a retail supervisor as well as retail assistants and casual retail assistants.

If you want to be a part of the team, complete an application form by downloading it and sending to hr@sufc.co.uk and state what position you are applying for.

Retail assistants will be paid £16,009 per year with retail supervisors paid £18,000 per year.

The assistant store manager will be paid £20,000 per year and casual retail assistants will be paid £8.21 an hour.