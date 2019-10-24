Sheffield United: 'Absolutely English football' - West Ham United boss Manuel Pellegrini gives his view on Blades' 'direct’ style of play ahead of weekend clash
Manuel Pellegrini, the West Ham boss, has offered his thoughts on Sheffield United’s style of play – describing it as ‘direct’ and ‘absolutely English football’.
In comments bound to attract ire from Blades supporters, the former Manchester City boss also highlighted his belief that United “work to win the first and the second ball” at his pre-match press conference this morning.
"It's tough for every game. Every game you must play as if you're playing against the best team,” Pellegrini said.
“It's why I don't only talk about West Ham, there are big teams who for whatever reason cannot be consistent.
"Sheffield United won the Championship. I think that the Premier League is the same every year, difficult teams, because all of them have money to attract players.
"When you have a clear style of play, when you work the same every week, probably they will be a consistent team across the whole season."
"They [United] are a consistent team. They've played already eight games in the Premier League, having come from the Championship. They've a difficult style - direct football - which we can prepare for."
On his opposite number, Blades boss Chris Wilder, Pellegrini added: "I think that Sheffield United reflect his mentality. It's clear in the way they play - it's absolutely English football, strong players who work a lot over 90 minutes. They work to win the first and the second ball."