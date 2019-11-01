Sheffield United 3-0 Burnley: Two goals from John Lundstram help lift The Blades to sixth in the Premier League

Sheffield United's John Lundstram (centre) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

That ear-splitting chorus marked the start of a performance Chris Wilder and his players will be happy to shout about for weeks to come, as Burnley were brushed aside in utterly ruthless fashion.

Although goals from John Lundstram (2) and John Fleck sealed their team's fourth win of the season - lifting them to sixth in the Premier League table as a result - United owed this victory to a superb all-round display. The two midfielders might dominate the headlines - particularly Lundstram given his rise to prominence - but every single player fielded by Wilder contributed.

Burnley, overwhelmed by a combination of pace, power and at times sheer momentum, simply had no answer. Especially when, as happened often, United spread a veneer of creativity over their work too.

At the beginning of the campaign, few members of the crowd would have predicted that Lundstram, unable to command a regular place in the side responsible for winning promotion from the Championship, would emerge as a key member of this squad. But after being handed his chance by Wilder in August, that is exactly what he has become now.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After opening the scoring following an excellent opening spell by the hosts, it was Lundstram's second of the afternoon, quickly followed by Fleck's first top-flight strike in England, which killed-off any hopes of a Burnley comeback as the visitors slipped to a third straight defeat. United, who lost John Egan to injury during the closing stages, are now unbeaten in four.

While Dyche handed the players who had been heavily beaten by Chelsea seven days earlier the chance to make amends, Wilder made one change to the starting eleven which had held West Ham to a draw in east London.

Predictably, after scoring his second goal in as many games against Manuel Pellegrini's men, Lys Mousset was recalled at Callum Robinson's expense; the Republic of Ireland international dropping to the bench alongside fellow strikers Billy Sharp and Oli McBurnie.

Matthew Lowton, one of two former United players in Burnley's squad, made a vital contribution during the opening exchanges when he prevented Mousset from connecting with a superb Chris Basham pass. Oliver Norwood produced an equally searching effort soon after, as United continued to pour forward, but on this occasion George Baldock could not get a vital touch.

Having began their visit to the capital in subdued fashion, Wilder had urged his charges to make a fast start. They produced - and how - with McGoldrick slicing wide of the near post before playing a key role in the build-up to Lundstram's 17th minute effort. Enda Stevens sent the former Ipswich Town centre-forward darting down the flank and, when he whipped a low cross into the box, Mousset held off his marker and produced a subtle flick to divert the ball in to the unmarked midfielder's path. There was still work to do as Nick Pope scrambled back into position but Lundstram for the second time this term, found the back of the net.

United survived a VAR review when Jack O'Connell appeared to handle inside the area midway through the half.

Falling behind had prompted Burnley to produce their best period of the game so far, with Basham earlier being forced to rely on his strength when he contested Lowton's centre with Jay Rodriguez.

As the interval approached, United landed two more crushing blows on Burnley, who looked absolutely crestfallen as they trudged towards the dressing rooms for what was surely a furious reception from Dyche. A one two between Stevens and McGoldrick created the space for Lundstram to slide home from almost exactly the same spot he had converted from 26 minutes earlier. Then, almost straight from kick-off, James Tarkowski's poor footwork allowed Mousset to release Fleck. The Scot made no mistake after finding himself bearing down on Pope.

Dyche's frustration nearly boiled over when, immediately after the interval, Ashley Barnes blazed over from close- range after O'Connell had diverted the ball into his path.

Stevens saw a shot deflected behind for a corner as United went in search of a fourth. Sharp, after McGoldrick had unselfishly chosen to pass rather than shoot, was denied by Pope's feet having been introduced as a substitute while Lundstram tested the goalkeeper's handling as he went in search of a hat-trick.

Sheffield United: Henderson, Basham, Egan (Jagielka 80), O'Connell, Baldock, Stevens, Norwood, Fleck, Lundstram, McGoldrick (McBurnie 75), Mousset (Sharp 64). Not used: Moore, L Freeman, Robinson, Besic.

Burnley: Pope, Lowton, Cork, Tarkowski, Mee, Barnes, McNeil (Brady 59), Hendrick, Westwood, Pieters (Taylor 46), Rodriguez (Vydra 78). Not used: Hart, Gibson, Lennon, Bardsley.

Referee: Simon Hooper (Wiltshire).