Rod Stewart sends Premier League message to Sheffield United fans during Bramall Lane gig
Rod Stewart was at his scintillating best during his Bramall Lane gig in Sheffield on Saturday night.
Thousands of fans packed into the home of the Blades to watch as Rod wowed the crowd with all the hits during his Blood Red Shoes tour.
Rod, a huge Celtic fan, didn’t miss the opportunity to congratulate Sheffield United on their promotion to the Premier League.
However, he quickly learnt that, just because he was performing at Sheffield United’s home stadium, there was a mix of fans inside.
His remark was met with a mixed response from those at the gig, presumably including a few Sheffield Wednesday fans who didn’t share his sentiments.
Rod said: “Congratulations to you lads for getting to the Premiership!”
When this was met with a mixed reaction, Rod added: "Oh dear, we have split loyalties!"
He was then quick to point out that, despite the Blades’ success, they would have some way to go to match his beloved Celtic.
To prove his point, he then launched into ‘You’re In My Heart’ accompanied by a video backdrop containing Celtic’s highlights and silverwear collection.