Richard Stearman sends message to Sheffield United mascot after Matlock Town friendly
Richard Stearman sent a heart-warming message to Sheffield United’s mascot during the 3-0 win over Matlock Town last night.
United ran out comfortable winners in the friendly, which saw a debut for record signing Lys Mousset, with a brace from Leon Clarke and Kean Bryan adding a third.
Stearman, making just his second start of pre-season, led a strong side out which also included Ravel Morrison and Mark Duffy.
Following the match, one Sheffield United fan took to Twitter to thank Stearman for looking after her son who was United’s mascot for the match.
Jen wrote: “Thanks for looking after my little man tonight @the_stears he came off the pitch with a hugh smile on his face ,thank you @Matlock_TownFC for a great welcome #sufc #twitterblades.”
The defender, who made 16 appearances in the Championship last season, replied with a heartwarming message to Jen.
He wrote: “More than welcome Jen, hope Harrison enjoyed the game.”
It was a commanding display in defence from Stearman who was looking to make his mark ahead of the Premier League season.
And the 31-year-old almost got his name on the scoresheet late on; flicking a Duffy corner wide of the far post.
He now faces increased competition for places following the arrivals of Phil Jagielka and Ben Osborn who can also play in defence.