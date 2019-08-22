Revealed! Which Premier League clubs have the most expensive season tickets? Including Sheffield United, Burnley, Brighton, Arsenal, & Manchester City
OddsMonkey kindly crunched the numbers and ranked Premier League clubs' average season ticket prices in order
By James Copley
Thursday, 22 August, 2019, 11:39
And there are some monumentally expensive packages for fans of Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea with ticket prices growing across the board whilst Burnley, Watford and Sheffield United's offerings remain cheap.
Scroll down and click through the pages to see the list to see which Premier League giant tops our comprehensive list - where does your team rank on the scale?