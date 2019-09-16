REVEALED: When Prince Abdullah MUST buy Sheffield United's property interests - including Bramall Lane - after winning High Court battle against Kevin McCabe for control of Premier League club
Almost two years of litigation came to an end this morning when a High Court judge decided that Prince Abdullah will be the sole owner of Sheffield United.
The Saudi Prince had been locked in a bitter battle for control of the Blades with Kevin McCabe, who brought him on board as a co-owner in 2013.
But their relationship soured, ending in the High Court dispute which this morning went in the Prince’s favour.
McCabe, however, still owns the club’s property interests, including Bramall Lane. And, in his judgement, Mr Justice Fancourt ordered the Prince to buy these by July 2020.
In his full judgement, the judge wrote: “SUL must complete the sale of its shares in Blades to UTB for £5 million. As a consequence of the exercise of the property call options, SUFC must acquire the property assets pursuant to the property call options by July 2020.”
In a statement issued after the decision, Prince Abdullah confirmed work was already underway regarding buying Bramall Lane.
“I also look forward to hearing from the fans, club staff and other stake holders regarding ways in which we can improve the match day experience and support the community that has so loyally supported us,” he said.
“One initiative already underway is the unification of the club and its key properties. We want to own our stadium and intend to complete this integration within the coming year.”