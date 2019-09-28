'Respect to Sheffield United, they were tough' - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praises Blades but says Reds deserved victory at Bramall Lane
Jurgen Klopp, the Liverpool manager, spoke of his ‘respect’ for Sheffield United despite insisting his side fully deserved their 1-0 win at Bramall Lane this afternoon.
Liverpool were frustrated for 70 minutes by the Blades, who had numerous chances of their own to break the deadlock before Georginio Wijnaldum’s volley squirmed through the grip of Dean Henderson and gave Klopp’s men all three points.
“For us it was important to win,” Klopp said.
“We had unbelievably big chances, in the first half we had two big chances and in the second half which we scored from. These games, they are not all beauties and you have to work hard for the results.
“You have to respect the opponent, we had good moments and it was one of these games you have to win but not think too much about it. One team deserved to win, which was us, but all respect to Sheffield United, they were tough.
“I was frustrated, and at half time we spoke about it. We started well, but you have to do the same things again and again. It’s about body language. It starts with the centre halves. It’s the little things.
“They threw everything at us and they worked incredibly hard, they were a real threat. I am fine with the game, not overly happy – but it happens. We were concentrated at set-pieces for 95 minutes and we didn’t play our best football, but there we are.”