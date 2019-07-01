Ravel Morrison trains with Manchester United star Jesse Lingard amid Sheffield United transfer links
Ravel Morrison has been training with Manchester United star Jesse Lingard at Carrington after being linked with a summer move to Sheffield United.
Rumours emerged last week that the former United youth player had been in talks with Chris Wilder over a possible move to Bramall Lane.
A picture of the pair seemingly chatting by the side of the Bramall Lane pitch went viral on Twitter with Morrison’s social media activity also raising eyebrows.
Fans noticed that the former Manchester United prodigy liked a tweet claiming he had been seen leaving the stadium with his agent on Thursday.
However, Morrison later took to Twitter to explain: “I liked a tweet that made me laugh. The tweet was two shops, Ravel shoe shop & Morrison’s.”
Regardless of the links to Bramall Lane, it seems Morrison is still intent on keeping himself fit after his six month spell at Swedish side Ostersunds came to an end.
The 26-year-old uploaded a picture to his Instagram of himself, Lingard and former United midfielder Larnell Cole alongside the caption ‘Some work with my brothers’.
Lingard then shared a video of himself scoring a wondergoal in the session as Manchester United return to training with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Monday.
Morrison has already had a taste of Premier League football, signing for West Ham United in 2012 as well as loan spells at Birmingham City, QPR and Cardiff.
He eventually joined Lazio in 2015 but has also been on loan at Mexican side Atlas.
However, it was at Manchester United’s youth team where he made a name for himself as part of the wonderkids who won the coveted FA Youth Cup in 2011.