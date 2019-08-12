Phil Jagielka in United's Premier League home shirt: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Ranked: Every Premier League home shirt of 2019/20... how does Sheffield United's compare to Manchester United, Arsenal and Leicester City?

Sheffield United coped admirably in their first Premier League game of the season on Saturday as they drew 1-1 at AFC Bournemouth.

By Danny Hall
Monday, 12 August, 2019, 17:31

But, on more important matters… how does their home shirt stack up, compared to the rest of the top flight? Our man, and kit enthusiast, Danny Hall rates all 20 teams, from worst to best. Let him know what you think on Twitter.

1. 20th Newcastle United

The Geordies don't only have to watch a side managed by Steve Bruce, but wearing this kit also. Supposedly a throwback to the past, but ruined completely by broad panels and a hideous sponsor in garish colours and a huge size

Photo: Stu Forster

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. 19th Chelsea

Another retro effort to pay homage to different parts of Stamford Bridge, but ends up looking too cluttered for me. Fair play for trying something different but it doesn't quite work

Photo: Michael Regan

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. 18th Watford

Another year, another complete change in style of kit for the Hornets after their stripes last season. On the face of it, this effort isn't terrible but again, it's ruined by the massive sponsor

Photo: Warren Little

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. 17th Southampton

At least this time there isn't a wonky extended stripe to fit in the Under Armour logo. It's not a bad effort, and I like the pattern in the white stripe. But the black panel is a little overpowering and again, the sponsor stands out too much

Photo: Dan Istitene

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 5