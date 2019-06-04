Prince Abdullah to give evidence as Sheffield United High Court case resumes
Prince Abdullah is due to give evidence as the High Court battle for ownership of Sheffield United resumes today.
The Blades co-owner will take to the stand at the High Court this morning as the case between the Saudi Prince and Kevin McCabe continues.
The hearing has already heard from the Prince’s adviser Yusuf Giansiracusa who claimed that the Prince felt ‘distanced’ from the club and ‘troubled’ that Mr McCabe felt it was important that directors had an ‘understanding of Sheffield’.
SUL, a company controlled by Mr McCabe and his family, has alleged ‘conspiracy’ and ‘unfairly prejudicial conduct’ and wants damages.
UTB LLC, a company controlled by Prince Abdullah, wants declarations in respect of its rights under an investment and shareholders' agreement.
Prince Abdullah is due to give evidence to Judge Mr Justice Fancourt today, tomorrow and Friday.
Both Mr McCabe and Prince Abdullah Bin Mosaad Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud each own 50 per cent of the club but they have clashed over the terms of a buyout provision in the initial agreement drawn up by both parties in 2013.
Sheffield-born former club chairman, Mr McCabe, 71, met the Saudi prince in 2013 when he was looking for an investor in the Blades after investing £100 million, of his own cash over 12 years.
Prince Abdullah invested £10m in 2013 but in 2017 the relationship between the co-owners faltered, with Mr McCabe said to have been frustrated that the prince did not have the funds he claimed to.
The hearing has also previously heard that Prince Abdullah used cash from the ‘Bin Laden’ family.
The dispute centres around which of the two men can take control of the club and on what terms.
We have a reporter in London today and will bring you live updates throughout the day.