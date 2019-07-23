Premier League transfers: Sheffield United opens door to move, Harry Maguire's switch to Manchester United NOT agreed, Liverpool and Manchester City battle for teenager - updates on Arsenal and Newcastle
Latest Premier League rumours from around the web:
Newcastle United will finalise the signings of “two or three” players by “middle of this week”. One of them will be Joelinton from Hoffenheim. (Off The Pitch)
Reports that Manchester United have agreed terms over a deal for Leicester City defender Harry Maguire are wide of the mark. (Leicester Mercury)
The Red Devils have been given to ahead to sign Paulo Dybala by Juventus, however pay between £70m-£90m to get him. (Daily Mail)
Real Madrid will likely go after Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba - if Gareth Bale leaves the Bernabeu this summer. (AS - in Spain)
Liverpool and Manchester City are monitoring Brazilian teenager Reinier, however can't leave Flamengo until he turns 18 in January. (Daily Mail)
Arsenal are closing in on the double swoop of Real Madrid midfielder Dani Cabellos and Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba. (Talksport)
Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma wants to stay at Stamford Bridge after holding talks with new manager Frank Lampard. (Various)
The former Tottenham Hotspur winger will only leave the La Liga giants if he receives an offer to become the highest-paid player in the world. (Sky Sports)
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs are set to continue this summer spending spree by splashing the cash on Real Betis' Giovani lo Celso and Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon. (Daily Mirror)
Toby Alderweireld is also expected to stay at White Hart Lane with his £25m release clause needing to be activated before Thursday. (Daily Telegraph)
Aston Villa are on the verge of another signing after agreeing an £8m with Turkish club Kasimpasa for Egyptian winger Trezeguet. (Daily Star)
Wolves are preparing a second offer of £18m for Olympiakos defender Pape Abou Cisse (Gavros - in Greece)
Brighton and Hove Albion to remain in talks to loan Christian Walton to Blackburn after resisting permanent offers for the goalkeeper. (The Argus)
Sheffield United target Younousse Sankhare says he feels he is being forced out of Bordeaux this summer. (L’Equipe)
The Blades are willing to listen to offers for promotion hero Mark Duffy after the club refused to offer him a new contract, which expires next summer. (Daily Mail)