Premier League Table: Sheffield United's opening-day record over the last 10 years... and how it stacks up against Manchester United, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Co.

Sheffield United kick off their Premier League season this weekend when they make the long trip to AFC Bournemouth.

By Danny Hall
Tuesday, 06 August, 2019, 14:47

How does United’s opening-day record stack up against their top-flight rivals? Using data from Betoclock.com, we compare their first-day results over the last decade with the other 19 teams – ranked from lowest to highest. Scroll and click through the pages to discover the opening-day league table.

1. 20th Newcastle United

Just one win on the opening day in the last 10 years, and six defeats

Photo: Ian MacNicol

2. 19th Norwich City.

Ten points on the opening day for the Canaries - two wins, four draws and four defeats

Photo: Nigel French

3. 18th Brighton and Hove Albion

Ten points for the Seagulls, too, but with a slightly better goal difference than Norwich. Three victories

Photo: Gareth Fuller

4. 17th Crystal Palace

They'll feel they're too close to Brighton in the table. Ten points also, with three opening day wins

Photo: Marc Atkins

