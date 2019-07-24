Mark Duffy shares Sheffield United's 'FIFA running stats' in swiftly deleted Instagram post
Mark Duffy has shared Sheffield United’s ‘FIFA running stats’ in a swiftly deleted Instagram post.
Duffy took to his personal Instagram account yesterday afternoon to post the ‘FIFA pace rankings’ for 24 Sheffield United players.
The midfielder came out on top of all the players in the 10m acceleration stats, finishing with a time of 1.65 seconds.
He then came fifth in the 40m sprint with a time of 5.10 seconds; finishing behind Phil Jagielka, Kean Bryan, Ched Evans and John Lundstram.
Lundstram came top with a time of 5.04 seconds and second in the 10m acceleration in 1.66 seconds.
Leon Clarke finished bottom of the 10m acceleration challenge with a time of 1.89 seconds while Simon Moore was last in the 40m sprint in 5.54 seconds.
A number of Sheffield United players jokingly commented on the post including Lundstram, Billy Sharp and George Baldock before it was deleted.
Duffy, who has won two promotions in only three seasons since arriving at Bramall Lane, was again missing as United continued their pre-season preparations with a 5-0 win over Chesterfield.
Speaking after the match, Wilder told The Star that Duffy had asked for a new deal before Saturday's visit to Sixfields before being given "the weekend off" to explore other "options ahead of the new Premier League campaign”.
"He came to see my on Thursday, I think it was, and talked about a new contract," Wilder said. "I reminded him that he signed one 18 months back and got a rise to Premier League money.
"Unless it's a special case, my work has to be improving the first team squad by bringing players in. Not looking after players already under contract. He's had a rise.
"He won't dictate to me when he signed a new contract and neither will his agent. It's as simple as that. We told him that and he wanted to pursue different options. He wanted to do that and I gave him the weekend off to do that."
Duffy, who helped United reach the top-flight earlier this year, has yet to speak publicly about the matter.