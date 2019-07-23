Luke Freeman sends a message to fans on his first few weeks at Sheffield United
Luke Freeman has certainly hit the ground running since arriving at Sheffield United.
The midfielder became Chris Wilder’s first signing since returning to the Premier League after joining from QPR for a then club-record free.
The 27-year-old, who scored eight goals last season for Rangers, arrived at the start of July and joined in with the Blades’ pre-season tour in Portugal.
Freeman has featured in every pre-season game so far, starting against Burton Albion while coming on in the wins against Real Betis and Northampton Town.
And Freeman, who has joined the Blades this summer along with Phil Jagielka, Lys Mousset, Callum Robinson and Ravel Morrison, has sent a message to fans about his time so far at the club.
Posting on Instagram for the first time, Freeman said: “To say I’m delighted to have signed for Sheffield United is an understatement.
“I’ve reached a life-long goal to play in the Premier League and, from as long as I can remember, football has been my life. Dreams really do come true.
“I’ve loved every minute so far and can’t wait for the season to start.”
Sheffield United take on Chesterfield tonight before their final pre-season match against Barnsley at Oakwell on Saturday.
Wilder’s side kick-off their Premier League campaign against Bournemouth in 18 days at the Vitality Stadium where Freeman will be hoping to make his debut.