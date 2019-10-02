‘At least there’s one team from Sheffield in the Premier League this season’ – How Sheffield United fans now have the opportunity to troll rival Wednesday fans ... using their Amazon Alexa
Sheffield United fans can now troll fans of their biggest rivals, Sheffield Wednesday – using their Alexa home system.
The tech giant has added songs and ‘roasts’ for over 40 Premier League, Championship and Scottish Premier League clubs; including the Blades.
To hear the Blades’ famous ‘Greasy Chip Butty’ chant, fans simply need to say “Alexa, sing me a Sheffield United song” or “Alexa, sing the Greasy Chip Butty song’ and they can sing along with Alexa to the Bramall Lane favourite.
A spokesperson for Amazon added: “The Blades can burn the Owls by asking Alexa for a burn and hearing her say ‘At least there’s one team from Sheffield in the Premier League this season’.
“Alexa can also help settle in match disputes with fun information like ‘Alexa, what colour is North London’ and ‘Alexa, where did Tony Marshall come from?’ as well as checking on a fan’s favourite player’s statistics by asking ‘Alexa, how many goals has Billy Sharp scored?’.”