Kevin Gage’s Sheffield United Column: Chris Wilder faces some tough selection dilemmas… but I’m backing him to come up with the winning formula once again for the Blades
As we take in a decent performance against Burton and look forward to Northampton, Chesterfield and Barnsley, I’d like to fast forward to the week commencing Monday, August 5.
By Kevin Gage
Wednesday, 17 July, 2019, 15:29
Imagine we’re a fly on the wall of the management office of Chris Wilder, who’s having an early morning meeting with his coaches Alan Knill, Matt Prestridge and physio Paul Watson, before training starts.