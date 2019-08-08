James Shield's Sheffield United Column: The Blades are glad to be in the Premier League. The Premier League should be glad to have The Blades

Bramall Lane, the home of Sheffield United

Twelve years have passed since the club's last top-flight appearance. And, as they have spent all summer being reminded, the Premier League now is a very different beast.

Make no mistake, entering the rarefied atmosphere of England's elite competition can be a game-changer for the club. The commercial opportunities and financial rewards have the potential, if Chris Wilder's side establish a foothold in the division, change its direction of travel for a generation. Everyone associated with The Blades - players, staff, directors and supporters - should be glad to be there.

But, before folk get too deferential, the Premier League should be delighted to have them as well. Why? Because United bring extra meaning, history and gravitas to an organisation which, at times, leaves itself open to accusations it is more about marketing than substance.

Sheffield United prepare for Premier League football: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Before people scoff at that, lets consider the evidence. Founder members of the tournament, United hail from the city which shaped the sport as we know it. Home of the world's oldest club, the world's oldest ground and the world's most recognisable set of rules - responsible for introducing free-kicks and corners - Sheffield can legitimately claim to be the cradle of the modern game.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United's home, Bramall Lane, is a stadium of firsts too. Floodlights were used there in 1878 - before anywhere else in football - while, having only previously met in London or Glasgow, England and Scotland locked horns on its pitch five years later.

Yet despite all this, and without trying to paint them as equals of teams such as Arsenal and Liverpool, United are often portrayed as some scruffy street-kid who has just been gifted a day pass into an exclusive gentlemen's club.

They might not have rubbed shoulders with the most famous names in the country for over a decade. But - and the same goes for their neighbours across town - United remain hugely significant.

The Star's Sheffield United writer James Shield