James Shield's Sheffield United Column: Follow their lead and build a lasting legacy

Burnley, with no disrespect intended, are hardly the sexiest name in English football. Beyond Cliviger, Bacup and Blacko, few of Sean Dyche's players could truly be regarded as household names. Most fans outside of the nation's top six teams would rather aim for the stars rather than a former industrial powerhouse in deepest Lancashire.

But as Sheffield United prepare to take another step towards top-flight survival - because make no mistake, until they collect their 39th point of the season, that must be the objective - their next opponents of what promises to be a memorable campaign provide the perfect template for officials at Bramall Lane to follow.

After beating Crystal Palace, Everton and Arsenal and drawing with AFC Bournemouth, Watford and West Ham, United can approach their latest assignment with plenty of confidence. A win, particularly with games against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on the horizon, would be help increase self-belief behind the scenes and improve an indifferent sequence of results at home since promotion was secured in April.

But however the match unfolds, even if they prevail by a couple of goals or more, United officials should study the strategy their counterparts at Turf Moor have implemented in recent years. Because, given its reliance upon substance rather than vulgar attempts to splash the cash, it can prove just as effective in South Yorkshire.

Chris Wilder enjoys good relations with Dyche, who celebrated his seventh anniversary at the helm earlier this week. The same goes for Eddie Howe, whose body of work on the south coast would stand-up to even forensic scrutiny. But with Maxim Demin, a Russian petrochemicals trade reportedly worth around £700m holding the purse strings at The Vitality Stadium, United have more in common with Burnley than Bournemouth.

Dyche's recruitment policy, which focuses on identifying players with untapped potential rather than chasing the finished article, is remarkably similar to the one Wilder has employed to great effect since taking charge in 2016.

But behind the scenes - in tandem with his directors, Dyche is using PL revenues to build an elite level infrastructure - is where United should really seek to emulate their rivals from the North-West.

Wilder's squad are known to use Burnley's training complex as a base whenever they are competing nearby and, as one player privately admitted towards the end of last term, were "blown away" by what they discovered when they first walked through its doors. A £10.4m improvements programme, coupled with an overhaul of the scouting network, confirms it is regarded as absolutely crucial to Burnley's future.

Of course, investment must be made available during the next transfer window. But players come and players go; even those afforded cult-hero status on the terraces.