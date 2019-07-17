'It's flattering' – Swansea City striker Oli McBurnie opens up on Sheffield United interest following £15m rejected bid
Swansea City striker Oliver McBurnie has claimed he's been 'flattered' by the Blades' interest in signing him, following reports that United had a £15 million bid turned down by the Welsh side last week.
The Scotland international appears to be top of Chris Wilder's striker wish list, and United are believed to still be in the running to land the lethal forward despite being rebuffed by the Swans on at least two occasions so far this summer.
Speaking to Wales Online, the 23-year-old said: It's (the transfer) out of my hands really, that's the club's decision. Those two (clubs) will speak about that; it's for people way above my pay grade to talk about, I just get on with the football, it is what it is.”
He continued: It's flattering (the interest) because it means you're doing something right, getting attention from clubs like that. But everyone who knows me knows I'll keep my focus on the pitch and my head in the football. I won't let my head turn and I'll get on with things.”
McBurnie's comments, while seemingly fairly innocuous, could well be a telling sign that he's ready to leave the Championship side in order to pursue Premier League football with the Blades.
Meanwhile, the Blades have apparently been agreed a fee in the region of £10 million for Bournemouth striker Lys Mousset, but the Star understands that this development does not signal any change in United's desire to also land McBurnie before the summer transfer window closes.