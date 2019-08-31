‘It has to be dealt with’ - Chelsea boss Frank Lampard condemns racist abuse aimed at Kurt Zouma after draw with Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea's French defender Kurt Zouma embraces David McGoldrick (Photo credit should read IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty Images)

The defender was targeted on Twitter after his 87th-minute own goal handed United a deserved point.

Callum Robinson, who crossed the ball, plans to claim the goal after his earlier strike, while Lys Mousset - who challenged Zouma before the ball hit the net – may also do so.

The abuse comes less than three weeks after Tammy Abraham, who scored twice against the Blades in the first half, was abused after he missed a penalty in the Super Cup shoot-out defeat to Liverpool.

Lampard, who staunchly criticised his club's fans in the wake of Abraham's abuse, says the guilty parties have to be held accountable.

"I am probably going over the ground I did with Tammy before," he said. "Firstly it is a person that does it, wherever they are hiding from, and secondly we have to look at social media and the platforms and give them some accountability to actually have people register who can be chased down for it.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I think it is simple, until we get to that, and no matter how horrible that conversation is, we get tired talking about it.

"Until there is some culpability, anyone can say anything to anyone. It's not just racism, it could be calling them names, homophobia, sexism, it could be anything.

"If we allow it, then unfortunately in modern society it is out there and it has to be dealt with."

Lampard confirmed that Chelsea intend to meet with some of the social media platforms to help try and stamp the abuse out.