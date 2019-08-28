Interest in Sheffield United's shirt overtakes Sheffield Wednesday's for first time... and gap in searches widens to huge 65 PER CENT
Sheffield United’s kits have overtaken those of their city rivals Wednesday in popularity, with a whopping 65 per cent more fans searching for the Blades’ strip than the Owls.
Research by lovethesales.com shows that demand for United shirts has increased by 119 per cent, since they were promoted to the Premier League.
United overtook Wednesday in the search standings last season, but the gap has increased since promotion – and now Blades shirts are 65 per cent more popular, according to the researchers.
A spokesperson said: “A lot of this can be attributed to the turn around for Sheffield United in the last 3 seasons and Sheffield Wednesday's stagnant league performance in recent years.”
Of the 92 clubs in the English pyramid, United have the 16th most-searched for home kit while Wednesday’s Elev8 offering is 27th.
With home, away and goalkeeper kits taken into account, United are 21st in the overall league table with Wednesday 33rd.
Last season, United were 31st and Wednesday still 33rd.