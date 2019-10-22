How Sheffield United stars have reacted after famous Arsenal victory
It will be a night that lives long in the memory for Sheffield United fans.
The Blades produced an incredible display at Bramall Lane last night to overcome an Unai Emery side including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe and Granit Xhaka.
Lys Mousset scored the only goal of the game on the half-hour mark to hand Chris Wilder his third Premier League win of the season.
Following the match, Wilder said his side deserved to win and said they ‘got the balance right’ and ‘put in a big performance to get a big result.’
Sheffield United players soaked up the admiration from fans at the full-time whistle before embracing their manager.
Many of them have taken to social media since, reflecting on the performance and thanking the fans for their support.
Goalkeeper Dean Henderson tweeted: “Perfect night at Bramall Lane. Clean sheet, 3 points @Sheffield United”
John Egan tweeted: “What a night and atmosphere last night. 3 points and a clean sheet #UTB”
Billy Sharp tweeted: “Amazing atmosphere last night under the lights at the lane.”
John Lundstram posted on Instagram: “Another night to remember at the lane with this unbelievable group of lads and fans”
Callum Robinson posted on Instagram: “Big result last night @SheffieldUnited”
Luke Freeman posted on Instagram: “A night to remember! Bramall Lane was absolutely rocking!!”