How Chris Wilder celebrated Sheffield United's famous victory over Arsenal
If the days after Sheffield United clinched promotion to the Premier League back in April proved anything, it’s that this club knows how to celebrate.
From the fans to the players, there were wild scenes of celebration in Sheffield as the Blades returned to the top-flight after a 12-year absence.
But, one person who celebrated more than most was Chris Wilder.
The boss and former player showed that, at heart, he is as much a lifelong fan as anyone in the Bramall Lane stands.
Over the summer, clips of him celebrating with players and fans alike went viral and there’s been plenty more to celebrate since August.
The Blades find themselves ninth in the Premier League and boasting the best defensive record along with league-leaders Liverpool.
Monday night’s impressive win over Arsenal was their biggest achievement since returning to the Premier League and, once again, Wilder made sure it was properly celebrated.
According to the South China Morning Post, Wilder celebrated with a number of friends including Ian ‘Wit’ Whitehorne.
Wit revealed that, after the final-whistle, the group ‘stayed out in Sheffield until 3am’.
Speaking about Wilder to the South China Morning Post, Wit said: “He came to an away match at Southend with us in the back of the van when he sat on a mattress,”
“He was a first teamer but he wanted to go to the games with the lads. We stayed for the weekend.
“He’s a working-class Sheffield lad, a Blade born and bred. He’s a dry-witted, friendly and generous man.
“We’re still in dreamland and everyone is walking around grinning, we were everybody’s favourites to be relegated but we’ve not disgraced ourselves in any game.
“We’ve been unlucky in every game we’ve lost. We’re good enough to stay up.
“If we get to Christmas and we’re somewhere near the middle then I’m confident we can stay up.”