Can Sheffield United upset the odds and qualify for the Champions League?

How the bookmakers rate Sheffield United’s chances of finishing in the top four

Sheffield United have enjoyed a dream start to life in the Premier League, but how do the bookies fancy their chances of qualifying for the Champions League?

By Rhys Thomas
Monday, 11th November 2019, 2:06 pm

Sheffield United are flying high in the opening weeks of the season, and sit on the edge of the top four places with a third of the season gone. The Blades are defying the odds week-by-week, but could they shock the footballing world and qualify for the Champions League? Check the bookies’ odds out below:

1. Liverpool: n/a

Liverpool are considered dead-certs for a top four finish after their electric start - the bookies aren't even taking bets on it anymore.

2. Manchester City: 1/500

Unsurprisingly Manchester City are heavily fancied to make the Champions League next year.

3. Chelsea: 1/4

Chelsea have played some exciting football so far, and Frank Lampard is expected to keep the side on-course for another Champions League finish.

4. Leicester City: 1/2

Before the season there were doubts over who could break into the top six, yet Leicester's fantastic start has silenced the doubters. They're odds on for a top four finish under Brendan Rodgers.

