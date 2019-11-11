How the bookmakers rate Sheffield United’s chances of finishing in the top four
Sheffield United have enjoyed a dream start to life in the Premier League, but how do the bookies fancy their chances of qualifying for the Champions League?
Monday, 11th November 2019, 2:06 pm
Sheffield United are flying high in the opening weeks of the season, and sit on the edge of the top four places with a third of the season gone. The Blades are defying the odds week-by-week, but could they shock the footballing world and qualify for the Champions League? Check the bookies’ odds out below: