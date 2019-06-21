'Hard to turn down' - Sheffield United's Jack O'Connell on aspirations of playing for Liverpool
Sheffield United defender Jack O’Connell says it would be “hard to turn down” a move to Liverpool if they wanted to sign him.
The 25-year-old Reds fan told Sky Sports that playing for the Anfield club is his boyhood dream, although he isn’t expecting an approach for his services any time soon.
United’s Merseyside born star recently travelled to Madrid to watch Liverpool in the Champions League final, as they secured a sixth European title by defeating Tottenham Hotspur.
O’Connell, who signed for United from Brentford in 2016, said: “Obviously I have just signed a new contract.
“I’m happy at Sheffield United, we have been promoted. I haven’t thought about leaving or nothing like that, but obviously my dream as a kid and my family’s dream is to play for Liverpool one day.
“If they ever came knocking, which would be very unlikely, then it would be hard to turn down.”
The centre-back started his professional career at Blackburn Rovers, before joining the Bees after a series of loan spells.
He penned a new contract in February that will keep him at Bramall Lane until 2023.