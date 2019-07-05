Former Sheffield United star teases Blades are 'very, very close' to sealing new record signing
It’s been a busy week for Sheffield United as the Blades prepare for life in the Premier League.
Chris Wilder made his first signing since returning to the top flight on Wednesday, with QPR midfielder Luke Freeman joining for a club record fee.
Freeman, 27, scored eight goals last season for QPR and was named their fans’ Player of the Season.
Yesterday, defender Phil Jagielka followed Freeman through the door at Bramall Lane, signing a one-year deal with the newly promoted Premier League side.
Jagielka returns to The Lane after his Everton contract ended, 12 years after leaving the Blades for Goodison Park.
The 36-year-old spent seven years at Sheffield United, winning promotion to the Premier League in 2007 but left after the Blades were relegated the following season.
And it seems that Wilder’s summer business is by no means finished with former United defender teasing a new ‘record signing’ is on the way.
Earlier this morning, Gage tweeted: “...and the good news just keeps on coming! #recordsigning
“To make sure the red & white half of Sheffield industry doesn’t grind to a halt at work today, note the use of finger’s crossed emoji!
“Not a done deal yet but very very close...”
Sheffield United fans have been quick to guess at who the ‘record signing’ could be with many suggesting Brentford’s Neil Maupay while others are suggesting Southampton’s Charlie Austin and a few hoping it could be Dean Henderson.