Former Sheffield United star Mark Duffy sends message to fan asking about his ‘January availability’
Former Sheffield United star Mark Duffy has sent to a message to a fan asking about his footballing future.
The double promotion winner completed a shock deadline day switch to Stoke City, much to the disappointment of Blades fans.
He wrote on Twitter that ‘all good things must come to an end’ before announcing his move to the bet365 Stadium on a season-long loan.
But the 33-year-old has not enjoyed the happiest of times under Nathan Jones, playing just four times and starting one match since joining.
Duffy became a fans’ favourite at Bramall Lane after joining from Birmingham City in 2016.
He scored 15 goals in 111 appearances including a famous strike against Sheffield Wednesday in the 2017 Steel City Derby.
Despite being out on loan, the midfielder is still clearly keeping up with the team’s fortunes in the Premier League.
Ahead of United’s impressive 1-0 victory over Arsenal last night, Duffy simply tweeted ‘MNF’ followed by a clenched fist emoji.
Sheffield United fans were quick to reply to Duffy’s tweet with many of them stating he should be in the team and asking him to come back.
One fan tweeted: “We could do with some extra creativity, are you up to much from January?”
In reply, Duffy simply tweeted three crying-laughing emoji faces, followed by another clenched fist emoji.
Duffy could feature at Hillsborough once again tonight as Stoke City face Sheffield Wednesday.