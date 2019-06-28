Former Manchester United youth star Ravel Morrison will already have fond memories of Sheffield United
Ravel Morrison has been linked with a move to Sheffield United and the attacker will already have fond memories of the Blades.
Morrison has reportedly been in talks with Chris Wilder with many fans on Twitter believe they spotted him at Bramall Lane yesterday.
Fans also noticed that the former Manchester United prodigy liked a tweet claiming he had been seen leaving the stadium with his agent on Thursday.
The 26-year-old has already become something of a journeyman, having recently announced he was leaving his eighth club; Swedish side Ostersunds.
Morrison has already had a taste of Premier League football, signing for West Ham United in 2012 as well as loan spells at Birmingham City, QPR and Cardiff.
He eventually joined Lazio in 2015 but has also been on loan at Mexican side Atlas.
However, it was at Manchester United’s youth team where he made a name for himself as part of the wonderkids who won the coveted FA Youth Cup in 2011.
In a two-legged final, the Red Devils beat Sheffield United 4-1 after drawing 2-2 with them at Bramall Lane.
Michael Keane, Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba all played but it was Morrison who stole the show; scoring twice to help United earn an record 10th FA Youth Cup.
He had been in similar scintilating form against Chelsea in the semi-final and earned huge praise from Sir Alex Ferguson.
Rio Ferdinand recalls watching a 14-year-old Morrison, saying: ““Sir Alex Ferguson, I remember, he called me and Wazza [Wayne Rooney] over one day and said: “look at this kid, he’s better than you, Rooney when you were a kid, he’s better than you, Rio, better than Ryan Giggs when you were kids. This is the best kid you will ever see.
“This guy was the best young kid I’ve ever seen in my life. Pogba, Januzai, Lingard – they used to look up to this boy.”
Sadly, Morrison hasn’t lived up to this potential, making just 99 first-team appearances with 14 goals, but his talents remain undoubted.