Former Manchester United academy star on trial at Sheffield United - and scores on debut
Former Manchester United academy star Callum Gribbin is on trial with Sheffield United.
The 20-year-old was one of 13 youth team players released by United at the end of last season following a string of injuries.
Gribbin played alongside the likes of current stars Marcus Rashford, Axel Tuanzebe and Timothy Fosu-Mensah and was well thought of at Old Trafford.
In fact, four years ago Manchester United were forced to fight off interest from Liverpool to keep Gribbin at the club.
But, the youngster made just eight appearances in Premier League 2 in 2017/18 and just 24 minutes in two fixtures last season.
The winger scored the opening goal for Sheffield United U23’s on Monday as they lost 4-3 away at Queens Park Rangers in the Professional Development League fixture.
If Gribbin continues to impress, he could join another Manchester United academy graduate at Bramall Lane.
Ravel Morrision made his full debut for the Blades in the defeat at home to Leicester at the weekend and will be hoping to be involved in tonight’s EFL Cup clash against Blackburn Rovers.