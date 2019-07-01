First pictures as Sheffield United players train at Shirecliffe as pre-season preparations begin
Sheffield United preparations for the 2019-20 campaign began in earnest today as the players returned for pre-season training.
Just over a month after securing promotion to the Premier League, the Blades were back at it today as they prepare to jet off to Portugal.
George Baldock and John Lundstram were pictured arriving at the training ground as well as Jack O’Connell and Mark Duffy, Chris Basham, Kean Bryan, Jake Wright and Simon Moore.
Chris Wilder’s side kick off their Premier League campaign away at Bournemouth on Saturday, August 10 after a gruelling pre-season schedule.
United's first team will spend time in Portugal at the beginning of July, and the Blades have a fixture against Real Betis at the Algarve Stadium on Friday 12th July (KO 8pm local time).
Upon returning home, United will play four away friendlies before, hopefully, a home fixture on the weekend prior to the Premier League campaign kicking-off.
The first of those away matches, will see Chris Wilder take his side to the Pirelli Stadium to face Burton Albion on Tuesday 16th July (KO 7.45pm), before a visit to Northampton Town four days later on Saturday 20th July (KO 3pm).
John Sheridan's Chesterfield will provide the next test at the Proact Stadium on Tuesday 23rd July (KO 7.30pm), prior to a game at newly-promoted Barnsley on Saturday 27th July (KO 12pm).